Jaden Smith has been turning heads with cryptic tweets for years, and now he’s opening up about them and revealing why he’s posting less often.

“It gets to a point where you have so many followers that you can’t really post things like a normal person without getting criticized on a major level on everything that you post,” he explained in an interview with the Huffington Post published on Thursday, August 2, noting that he has a “love and hate” relationship with social media.

He continued: “I’ve cut it down to a place where on Instagram I just don’t post unless there’s something really going on in my life.”

As for why he’s sharing less and less these days, the 20-year-old tells the publication that his concern of criticism from the public has played a part in his decision. He further explained, “Every once in a while I might go crazy on Twitter and say some crazy stuff, but that has changed my relationship with Twitter and social media.”

The California native went on to break down the meaning behind some of his most talked about tweets, including one from May 2018: “I am not a human and I don’t speak English.”

“That’s true! That’s true!” he insisted to Huffington Post. “Because I’m not gonna be categorized as a human. Oh, humans are supposed to do this or act like this or people are supposed to act like this or people are supposed to be this. I’m my own thing. Don’t judge me off some standards that were made up before I was born. I’m doing my own thing.”

As for a New Year’s post earlier this year in which he predicted that “A lot Of My Tweets Will Come True In 2018.” He said of that missive, “I’ve tweeted about a lot of things that have to do with myself musically or creatively or saying, ‘Oh here’s my plans or here’s what I’m gonna do.’ I’ve hinted at starting a vision clothing line. I’ve hinted at going on major tours.”

He added: “One thing that’s coming true is me going on tour with J. Cole. I’ve never said specifically that I wanted to be on tour with J. Cole, but I’ve always said that I do love J. Cole, and I want to be on tour, and I wanted to be in different arenas and play Staples Center. I’m sure even if I didn’t tweet it, I have an internal circle of homies where I talk about things like this. I’ve talked about performing at Staples Center, performing my new album on tour.”

Though Smith isn’t taking to social media as much, it’s safe to say his parents, Will and Jada, have that covered. The two have been actively documenting their family vacation in hilarious Instagram posts all summer.

