Jaime King and Kyle Newman’s three-year divorce battle has come to an end.

King, 44, and Newman, 47, came to a settlement agreement on Tuesday, September 19, per multiple outlets. The pair have been battling over custody of their two sons, James, 9, and Leo, 7, and spousal support.

“It was an emotional day at the courthouse yesterday, as Jaime and Kyle sat down in a room and hammered out the details of their settlement, putting their two children first,” Newman’s lawyer, Garry M. Gekht, said in a statement to Us Weekly on Wednesday, September 20. “It was truly touching to see them get along again after years of acrimony — Jaime even joined Kyle to get coffee across the street from the courthouse as I was writing up the settlement agreement.”

Us confirmed in May 2020 that King filed for divorce from Newman after 12 years of marriage. In addition to the divorce paperwork, she also submitted a request for a temporary restraining order which was granted and barred him from coming within 100 yards of her. King withdrew her request the following month.

Five months into the proceedings, Newman filed for initial custody of their children. King subsequently claimed in court docs obtained by Us that her ex-husband had been aggressive and emotionally manipulative, which he ultimately denied.

“While outwardly I am a strong, working actress and producer, behind closed doors I was beaten down,” she said in the court documents. “I have suffered the most confusing trauma-filled experiences. … He has systematically made me feel inadequate, insecure, unsafe and traumatized.”

As the twosome’s tumultuous back and forth went on, a source shared with Us that King and Newman had not made any progress towards coming to an agreement.

“There’s still a lot of bad blood and negative feelings toward one another on both sides,” an insider exclusively told Us in November 2020. “Jaime and Kyle’s situation is still very ugly and messy, but they’ve been trying to do the best they can for the sake of their kids.”

Less than one year into their divorce battle, Newman welcomed a child with girlfriend Cyn in February 2021. An additional source told Us at the time that King was surprised that her ex was expecting another child while the duo were sharing custody of their sons for the time being.

“Jaime was completely unaware of the pregnancy up until right before the holidays,” the insider exclusively told Us. “She’s been trying to move on and get this divorce over with and Kyle continues to hold it up. He’s been making it difficult for her. She had no idea he even had this secret girlfriend or even that Cyn was pregnant. It was a big shock for her.”