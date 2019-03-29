Not trying to start drama. Jameela Jamil was disappointed when she saw Khloé Kardashian promote meal replacement shakes on social media earlier this month. While the Good Place star confronted the reality TV personality over her post, Jamil had no ill intentions with her words.

“All I care about is what she puts out into the world for young girls. I’m not trying to get anyone canceled,” the 33-year-old British actress told Us Weekly exclusively at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards, sponsored by Ketel One, in Beverly Hills on Thursday, March 28. “[I’m] not trying to cancel all celebrities and influencers who do this. I just want them to start being more responsible and to start looking out for the mental health of young people.”

Jamil continued, “I was a young person who wasn’t looked out for by celebrities I was looking up to. It really damaged me, seeing firsthand what it can do to you. We all have work to do. But there’s not that much pressure. It’s not hard to know, ‘Don’t sell non-FDA-approved products that are powder on the internet and pretend that’s how you got your face and body.’ Just don’t do it. Don’t lie. Be honest, it’s not that hard.”

The former radio DJ told Us that she has a “very pure social media space” and mostly views “comedians or inspiring activities” online. “The only way I know people are doing something problematic is when my community tells me,” she explained. “I don’t follow these people, so I have no idea.”

Jamil first called out the Good American cofounder, 34, in January after Kardashian posted an Instagram Story that read, “2 things a girl wants: 1) lose weight 2) eat.”

The How to Build a Girl star reposted the Story on Twitter and wrote, “This makes me sad. I hope my daughter grows up wanting more than this. I want more than this. Sending love to this poor woman. This industry did this to her. The media did it to her. They fat shamed her into a prison of self critique. Dear girls, WANT MORE THAN THIS.”

Jamil vocalized her disgust at the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star again on March 20 after the latter promoted Flat Tummy Co’s meal replacement shakes in a paid advertisement on her Instagram page. The former Last Call with Carson Daly host commented, “If you’re too irresponsible to: a) own up to the fact that you have a personal trainer, nutritionist, probable chef, and a surgeon to achieve your aesthetic, rather than this laxative product… And b) tell them the side effects of this NON-FDA approved product, that most doctors are saying aren’t healthy … then I guess I have to.”

She also listed some of the “side effects” from the drink, which she claimed included “cramping, stomach pains, diarrhea and dehydration.” Jamil added that it was “incredibly awful” that Kardashian was “bullied” by Hollywood to become so “fixated on [her] appearance.” She noted, “Don’t put that back into the world, and hurt other girls, the way you have been hurt.”

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

