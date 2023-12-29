James and Dave Franco’s mom, Betsy Franco, got creative this holiday season when she crafted her own custom Barbie dolls inspired by her sons and their respective partners.

“Happy holidays from us, Francos,” Betsy wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, December 27, alongside a video of her showing off the various Barbies and Kens. “Wishing you a lovely 2024 filled with those small moments that are so precious.❤️”

Betsy is the proud mom of James, 45, Tom, 43, and Dave, 38. She shares her three sons with late husband Douglas Franco, who died in 2011 after suffering from a heart attack at age 63.

In the clip, the first set Betsy showed off was her version of Tom and his wife, Iris Torres, whom he wed in 2021. Tom’s doll rocked a red sleeveless hoodie, white printed board shorts and white slip-ons. He also held a pink surfboard. Torres’ counterpart donned a white graphic tee and black ripped skinny jeans with a matching hat and boots. Torres shared her mother-in-law’s creation via her Instagram Story.

“Our Barbie Xmas,” she captioned the pic. “Can you guess who is who? lol 😜.”

Betsy then shared the next set of dolls which paid homage to Dave and his wife, Alison Brie, whom he wed in 2017. Dave’s doll channeled the youngest Franco brother by sporting a floral Hawaiian shirt, jeans, light blue sneakers, a bright blue baseball hat and sunglasses. His toy also came with two kitten accessories, one placed at his feet and the other on his shoulder.

Brie’s doll rocked a multi-colored T-shirt with the phrase “GRL PWR” emblazoned on the front with black cropped leggings and white sneakers. She also wore a purple hat backward and held pink miniature weights in her hands.

“So spot on!! 🏋🏻‍♀️,” Brie, 40, commented on the post.

Brie liked the dolls so much that she shared a picture of them via her Instagram Story to gush over the thoughtful present.

“Obsessed with Dave & me as Barbie & Ken dolls,” she penned. “Thank you @franco.betsy!! Perfect gift.”

Related: Alison Brie and Dave Franco’s Best Quotes About Their Relationship Just for them. Alison Brie and Dave Franco have been relatively private about their relationship through the years, but on the rare occasion that they do open up about each other, their quotes are swoon-worthy. Us Weekly revealed in May 2012 that the Community alum and the Neighbors actor had been dating for “at least […]

James also reposted his mom’s video on his respective page. He and his girlfriend, Izabel Pakzad, also got their own dolls. James’ figurine channeled his laidback nature with a floppy hat, blue flannel jacket, a blue and gray T-shirt, navy slacks and brown shoes. He was accessorized with a bright orange backpack and green convertible. Pakzad’s version rocked a colorful t-shirt, black shorts and white shoes. She also had a camera around her neck and a pink bucket hat.

The Franco family is a tight-knit bunch. Betsy gave fans of her sons a glimpse of how they spent the holidays together last month when they gathered for Thanksgiving. The matriarch shared a table selfie of the entire gang via Instagram.