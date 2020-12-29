Alison Brie and Dave Franco’s Best Quotes About Their Relationship

Just for them. Alison Brie and Dave Franco have been relatively private about their relationship through the years, but on the rare occasion that they do open up about each other, their quotes are swoon-worthy.

Us Weekly revealed in May 2012 that the Community alum and the Neighbors actor had been dating for “at least five or six months.” The couple largely kept their romance outside the spotlight until Us confirmed in August 2015 that they were engaged.

“I don’t even know if I want to get married,” Brie told Elle Canada in 2012. “I’ve never been the girl who’s planning my dream wedding — I was always practicing my speech for the Oscars. That was my dream, which is kind of sad but kind of great.”

The actress elaborated on her aversion to marriage before noting that the right person could affect her point of view. “I don’t know that I’m the marrying kind,” she said. “It’s hard to work in an industry that changes from minute to minute and then lock into thinking of something as forever. It’s kind of daunting. Maybe I just haven’t met the right guy yet — that’s the flip side.”

Us confirmed in March 2017 that Brie and Franco tied the knot. “It was great. It was really special. It was intimate, and it was really fun,” he told Entertainment Tonight of their “low-profile” wedding.

The GLOW alum got real in June 2018 about the pair’s decision to not expand their family, noting that they consider their cats Harry and Arturo to be their “children.”

“I don’t really want to have kids. It’s great because I don’t worry about when I should get pregnant — between seasons, while we’re shooting the show — I don’t think about it every day,” she explained to The Sunday Times. “It would be nice, but I think of all the things that would be so stressful. I think about how much we’re involved in our cats’ lives. Oh, my God, if it was a child!”

