Stranger things have happened. James Comey revealed in a preview of his Sunday, April 15, interview with ABC News that it’s “possible” Donald Trump hired prostitutes to pee on a bed while he watched in Moscow, Russia, in 2013.

“I honestly never thought these words would come out of my mouth, but I don’t know whether the current president of the United States was with prostitutes peeing on each other in Moscow in 2013,” the former FBI director, 57, told George Stephanopoulos. “It’s possible, but I don’t know.”

As previously reported, BuzzFeed published an unverified dossier of oppositional research in January 2017 commissioned by Hillary Clinton’s campaign during the months leading up to the 2016 presidential election. Within the documents was a report that Russian intelligence filmed Trump engaging in “perverted sexual acts” such as hiring prostitutes to pee on a bed that Barack Obama once used at the Moscow Ritz-Carlton.

Comey told ABC News he warned the president-elect at the time that the report existed. “He interrupted very defensively and started talking about, ‘Do I look like a guy who needs hookers?’” he said. “And I assumed he was asking that rhetorically. I didn’t answer that, and I just moved on and explained, ‘Sir, I’m not saying that we credit this. I’m not saying we believe it. We just thought it very important that you know.’” The A Higher Loyalty author described the moment as “almost an out-of-body experience.”

The former intelligence official said Trump, 71, became fixated on proving the “golden showers” didn’t happen. “He said, ‘If there’s even a one percent chance my wife thinks that’s true, that’s terrible,’” Comey recalled. “And I remember thinking, how could your wife think there’s a one percent chance you were with prostitutes peeing on each other in Moscow? I’m a flawed human being, but there’s literally zero chance that my wife would think that was true, so what kind of marriage, to what kind of man does your wife think there’s only a 99 percent chance you didn’t do that?”

The president seemingly responded to Comey’s comments on Twitter Friday, April 13, by calling him a “proven leaker and liar” and an “untruthful slime ball.”

Comey’s ABC News interview airs on ABC Sunday, April 15 at 10 p.m. ET.

