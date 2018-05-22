James Corden Almost Sneezed at the Worst Time During Royal Wedding

Phew! James Corden nearly escaped a very awkward moment while attending the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan (nee Markle). The late-night host tried his best (and succeeded!) holding in a sneeze just as the archbishop asked the guests if there was any reason why the couple should not get married.

“The worst part of the ceremony for me was there was flowers everywhere, the most beautiful flowers you’ve ever seen. And I get quite bad allergies if I’m in such close proximity to flowers, so for a lot of the ceremony, I just needed to sneeze,” Corden recalled during his show on Monday, May 21.

He added: “I had to do one of those internal sneezes. I think I got away with it.”

Corden attended the historic event at Windsor Castle with his wife, Julia. He said is was “quite the weekend” to be a part of.

“We had the absolute honor of being invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding. It was so lovely. I’ve known Prince Harry about seven years now and it was wonderful,” he continued. “It was one of the most beautiful ceremonies I’ve ever been to. It was gorgeous, it was a whole affair, it was happy, it was joyous, it was uplifting.”

Corden, who reportedly emceed one of the wedding afterparties, of course did crack some jokes about the nuptials. At one point, he was caught on camera looking distraught before the ceremony began. “In my defense, what face do you make whilst you’re watching a cellist in a church?” he asked.

Cordon mingled with several of the other famous guests — including Tom Hardy, Serena Williams, Idris Elba and George and Amal Clooney. “George Clooney was there so congratulations Harry and Meghan on your brand new Nespresso machine,” he said, referring to the actor’s new ads with the company. “I imagine that’s what he got them.”

