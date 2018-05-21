Add it to his list of talents! George and Amal Clooney looked as stunning as ever at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan on Saturday, May, 19, but it was at the evening reception where the 57-year-old actor let loose and had some fun as guest bartender, Us Weekly confirms.

The celebration at Frogmore House consisted of a Casamigos tequila bar — the brand that the Oscar winner cofounded — and proving that he’s a cool dad, the actor hopped behind the bar at one point and started serving drinks.

The ER alum wasn’t the only one getting in on the action during the intimate nighttime celebration. Idris Elba briefly took over the turntables and acted as DJ while Meghan danced alongside friends. Among the tunes the 45-year-old Luther actor played was Luther Vandross’ “Never Too Much,” a source told Us Weekly.

The Clooneys were among the 200 of those closest to the newlyweds invited to the party. Other famous faces in attendance included Tom Hardy, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and their father, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife, Countess Sophie. The Daily Mail reported that Priyanka Chopra and Serena Williams were also there.

The star-studded affair began earlier Saturday morning inside St George Chapel at Windsor Castle, where the newly minted Duke and Duchess of Sussex exchanged vows in a breathtaking ceremony in front of 600 guests.

A luncheon hosted by Queen Elizabeth followed the ceremony. Elton John serenaded guests at the afternoon event, singing a few of his biggest hits including “Circle of Life,” “Your Song,” “Tiny Dancer” and “I’m Still Standing.”

Prior to the Frogmore House reception, Meghan, 36, traded in her gorgeous Givenchy gown for a fit-for-a-party Stella McCartney dress. She accessorized the ensemble with a huge aquamarine ring that belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.