Still cheering for her! James Harden and Khloé Kardashian pulled the plug on their romance years ago, but the NBA player hasn’t stopped rooting for his ex.

“She’s one of those people where no matter if you’re dating or not, you want to see them succeed,” the Philadelphia 76ers guard, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, March 9, while promoting his new J-Harden prosecco. “You wanna see them happy, so I’m just happy she’s in a good place.”

The California native and the Good American cofounder, 38, dated for eight months before calling it quits in early 2016. The Kardashians star later moved on with Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares daughter True, 4, and a son who was born in August 2022.

“She’s a great person,” Harden added of the Hulu personality.

After the pair’s split, the former Brooklyn Nets player admitted that he wasn’t thrilled about “all the attention” that came with dating Kardashian. “I feel like it was for no reason,” the athlete told Sports Illustrated in 2017 without naming the reality star directly. “I wasn’t getting anything out of it except my name out there and my face out there, and I don’t need that. It wasn’t uncomfortable, but it wasn’t me. I don’t need pictures of myself when I’m driving my car. Who cares? What shoes am I wearing? Who cares? Where am I eating? Who cares? It was unnecessary stuff that I think trickled down to my teammates. I had to eliminate that.”

The Olympic gold medalist has since tried to keep his personal life close to the vest, and he has no plans to change that. “It’s better that way,” he told Us. “Keep it to yourself. Keep it quiet. Things last longer that way.”

Harden is far more comfortable opening up about his J-Harden wine brand, which just launched a prosecco after debuting last year with a cabernet sauvignon and California red blend.

“I don’t like to tell people this, but I’m getting a little older, so liquor is very difficult to recover from,” the NBA MVP told Us. “So, we looked into the wine, which is actually going really, really good. And now … we’re gonna go bubbles.”

Harden hopes that his personality is infused in the bottle saying, “I try to put myself into the bottle, if that makes sense. it’s very, I don’t really show my personality or myself a lot, whether it’s social media or just in general. So, I feel like putting my vibe and my energy and what I like to do inside of a bottle and around the bottle as far as the way it looks is a representation of me. I feel like I’m giving you me in a bottle.”

The Arizona State University alum likes to enjoy a glass or two after a game. “Like on a wind down,” he explained. “Just sip on a couple glasses. Puts me right to sleep.”

If he does end up with a hangover, however, there’s only one cure that works for him: sleep. “Honestly, at this point it is rest,” he told Us. “And a whole bunch of water.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi