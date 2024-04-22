Princess Kate Middleton’s brother, James Middleton, is weighing in on an apparent feud with a “nightmare neighbor” near his Berkshire, England farm.

“Police were contacted shortly after our son was born as we became increasingly concerned by the activities surrounding a neighbor,” Middleton, 37, told U.K.’s The Independent in a statement on Sunday, April 21. “West Berkshire Council became involved when our neighbor complained about noise from tractors and animals at the farm along with a series of other complaints.”

According to reports, this neighbor — whom the publication has identified as 65-year-old David Alderton — apparently hung posters in the village of Stanford Dingley, located near Middleton’s family farm, that allegedly attacked the Middleton family.

Alderton, 65, allegedly told Middleton that “things are gonna get brutal” after this apparent months-long feud over noise complaints, per the publication. The Independent also claimed that Alderton trespassed on James’ property amid the ongoing dispute.

According to Middleton, the West Berkshire Council did not investigate what were referred to as “disingenuous complaints.” He also told The Independent that Alderton “has a history of disputes with neighbors within the village.”

Middleton also claimed that Alderton trespassed on the farm multiple times, so the Princess of Wales’ brother was forced to call the police.

Middleton lives at his Berkshire farm with his wife, Alizee Thevenet, and 6-month-old son, Inigo. In one apparent instance, Alderton allegedly allowed a journalist to film Middleton’s wife and child with a drone camera.

Alderton, who apparently runs a motorcycle dealership, lives across the street from Middleton’s family farm.

While Alderton declined to speak with The Independent, he previously slammed Middleton in a February 2023 statement to The Daily Mail.

At the time, Alderton alleged that Middleton’s farm was “pumping toxic exhaust fumes into the surrounding countryside” with one of the machines kept on the premises.

“We have lived here for seven years enjoying everything this wonderful and peaceful Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty has to offer. But our peace has been shattered,” Alderton’s statement read, in part. “This month we have further been subjected to the unwelcome toxic and noxious ingress of fumes within our home from the clearly unsuitable machinery he uses. It’s a matter of public record that complaints have been made to the local council but nothing has been done.”

He went on to call Middleton “a hoarder” with “ancient, noisy, dirty, smelly” machines on the property.

“It’s a farm so I suppose he thinks he feels justified in having farm machinery even if it’s derelict,” Alderton added. “But he has a duty of care to his neighbors and the environment – it should not impact on people nearby.”