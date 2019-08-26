Duchess Kate’s Brother James Middleton Gives His Dogs the Royal Treatment





The royal treatment! August 26 marks International Dog Day and to celebrate, Us Weekly is shining the spotlight on James Middleton – Duchess Kate’s younger brother – and an advocate for all things dogs!

The Boomf greeting cards cofounder, 32, documents his four-legged friends and their adventures in Scotland on his Instagram, and from the looks of it, Ella, Zulu, Inka, Luna and Mabel are living their best dog lives.

Whether Middleton is building a custom bike so his pups can join him on long rides, or having them tag along with him on private jets, his fur family is certainly living royally!

In 2011, Middleton wanted to make sure Kensington Palace shared in his love for pets. For Duchess Kate and Prince William’s wedding, he picked the pawfect wedding gift – an English Cocker Spaniel named Lupo, who was a puppy born to Middleton’s dog Ella. “My little treat to them was to give them a puppy. And Lupo was their gift,” he told ABC at the time.

Besides spoiling his pack, he also encourages giving back to Pets As Therapy, a UK charity providing therapeutic pet visits to care homes, hospitals and more.

To see more of Middleton and his adorable pack of pups, watch the video above!

