Jamie Bell and Kate Mara are reminded of their wedding day every time they look out the window of their Los Angeles home.

“We got married right across the street from our house,” the Fantastic Four actor revealed during a Monday, January 8, appearance on The Late Late Show. “I literally woke up in my own bed and walked across the street and we had our ceremony.”

The Must-See Stylish Celebrity Weddings of 2017

The 31-year-old star, explained that he and Mara, 34, were having trouble locking down a venue for the July nuptials, when they decided to approach their neighbor. “When we couldn’t find anything we just asked the woman who owns the house across the street, ‘Do you mind if we do it there?’ And she was like, ‘Yes, that’s amazing,’” Bell recalled. “So we walked across the street and when it was done, we spent the night on the property and we crossed the street and came home.”

Bell and the House of Cards actress announced their engagement in January 2017 after two years of dating, having first found love on the set of the Fantastic Four reboot. One month before tying the knot, Mara admitted she wasn’t exactly born to be a bride.

Celebrity Engagements of 2018

“I don’t love planning. I like planning in my life in general, but wedding planning, I’m just not that interested,” she told Jimmy Fallon in June. “Like, ‘What kind of spoon do you want on the table?’” Luckily, her British beau was happy to spend hours deliberating over tablecloths and flower arrangements.

“I’m just so uninterested, but Jamie is very interested,” Bell said. “Like I will say ‘I don’t care’ and he will immediately give a response of exactly the color, the shape. He’s the bride.”

Mara confirmed their wedding in an Instagram post on July 17. “Nuptials,” she captioned a pic of them kissing at their reception. Bell shared the same shot on Twitter, writing: “Me & Mrs. B.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!