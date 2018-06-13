Jamie Foxx shot down a claim that he slapped a woman with his genitals nearly 16 years ago.

The Django Unchained actor, 50, “empathetically denies that this incident ever occurred,” his lawyer, Allison Hart, said in a statement to Us Weekly on Wednesday, June 13. “He will be filing a report with the Las Vegas Police Department against the woman for filing a false police report against him.”

Foxx made headlines on Tuesday, June 12, after TMZ reported that he allegedly assaulted an unidentified woman at a Las Vegas party in 2002. According to the news site, Foxx tried to initiate oral sex with the woman, and when she refused, he struck her with his penis.

“The first time Mr. Foxx became aware of this woman’s absurd claims about an incident that supposedly occurred sixteen years,” the statement continued. “The alleged incident was not reported to law enforcement in 2002, or at any other time in the last sixteen years until last Friday becomes the incident never happened.”

According to TMZ, officials have opened an investigation, although the statute of limitations in Nevada is three years. The site also reports that the #MeToo movement inspired the accuser to come forward with her claims against Foxx.

#MeToo, a social media campaign encouraging victims of sexual harassment to share their stories, started in 2017 as a response to the wave of misconduct allegations against Harvey Weinstein. The disgraced movie mogul, 66, has been accused of harassment and assault by more than 60 women since October 2017. He pleaded not guilty to felony rape and criminal sex acts charges on June 5, according to the Associated Press.

