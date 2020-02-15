On the mend. Jamie Lynn Spears‘ eldest daughter, Maddie, spent her Valentine’s Day in the hospital after injuring her arm during recess.

The Zoey 101 alum, 28, took to social media to share the news with her followers on Friday, February 14.

“This one keeps us on our toes, no matter what the occasion is… little accident at recess today, but nothing too serious,” Spears wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Maddie, 11, holding up her bandaged arm. “Thanks to everyone who helped us get this checked on quick, and everyone who text to check in!”

She added, “It is much easier to just post this, then respond to every text, because I’ll forget to respond, and then I’m being rude. #HappyValentinesDay.”

Maddie’s recess injury comes just a few weeks after Spears reflected on her daughter’s near-fatal incident that occurred three years ago in Kentwood, Louisiana. In 2017, Maddie was riding on an ATV when the four-wheeler flipped into a pond, knocking her unconscious.

The pre-teen was underwater for several minutes and had to be airlifted to a hospital where she stayed for five days. She has since made a full recovery.

“3 years ago today, Super Bowl Sunday fell on February 5th, and I’ll never forget that, because it was the day my whole world stopped,” the “How Could I Want More” singer wrote alongside a series of throwback photos on February 2. “It started like most Sundays, going to church, visiting family, to suddenly trying to save my daughter’s life, to them taking her away, to us believing we had lost her forever, and it literally felt like the world stood still around me. I have never spoken fully in detail about that day, and the events that followed, but what I will share is that God blessed us with a true miracle.”

The Sweet Magnolias star went on to express her gratitude for all of the prayers, well-wishes and positivity she and Maddie received in the wake of the incident.

“Maddie not only stayed here with us, but she made a full recovery,” Spears continued. “I know so many of you prayed so hard for us, so I will never let this day pass without thanking each of you for every single prayer you said for us, and I hope you all know we do not take this huge blessing we were given for granted, because most are not as fortunate, and we are fully aware of that horrible and unfair fact. I am filled with gratitude today, and every day, even on the bad days, because even those days are a gift, that so many others would give anything for just to have their loved ones back.”

One year after Maddie’s scare, Spears welcomed her second daughter, Ivey, now 21 months, with her husband, Jamie Watson, in April 2018. The actress shares Maddie with her ex-fiancé, Casey Aldridge.