Jamie Lynn Spears described her daughter Maddie’s near-fatal ATV accident and recovery three years later with an emotional Instagram post.

“3 years ago today, Super Bowl Sunday fell on February 5th, and I’ll never forget that, because it was the day my whole world stopped,” the Zoey 101 alum, 28, captioned a slideshow of throwback photos on Sunday, February 2. “It started like most Sundays, going to church, visiting family, to suddenly trying to save my daughter’s life, to them taking her away, to us believing we had lost her forever, and it literally felt like the world stood still around me. I have never spoken fully in detail about that day, and the events that followed, but what I will share is that God blessed us with a true miracle.”

The actress went on to write, “Maddie not only stayed here with us, but she made a full recovery. I know so many of you prayed so hard for us, so I will never let this day pass without thanking each of you for every single prayer you said for us, and I hope you all know we do not take this huge blessing we were given for granted, because most are not as fortunate, and we are fully aware of that horrible and unfair fact. I am filled with gratitude today, and every day, even on the bad days, because even those days are a gift, that so many others would give anything for just to have their loved ones back.”

The Mississippi native gave birth to Maddie in 2008 with her now ex-fiancé, Casey Aldridge. She and her husband, Jamie Watson, went on to welcome Ivey, now 21 months, in April 2018.

One year prior to Ivey’s arrival, Maddie was riding an ATV in Kentwood, Louisiana, when the vehicle flipped into a pond. After being knocked unconscious and remaining underwater for several minutes, the child was airlifted to a hospital. She stayed there for five days and has since made a full recovery.

Spears praised the “heroes” who saved Maddie in December 2017, writing on Instagram at the time: “John and Victoria are the first responders, who literally saved Maddie’s life, and they were able to celebrate … another year of her life with us this past weekend.”