Jana Kramer 25 Things You Don't Know About Me

Actress, singer and podcast host Jana Kramer shares the lyrics of her life with Us. Read on to learn 25 things about the star.

1. My first celebrity crush was Jonathan Taylor Thomas, like every girl in the ’90s. I had the Big Bopper and Bop magazine posters on my walls.

2. My current celebrity crush is Charlie Hunnam. [My husband] Mike [Caussin] said he’ll never let me do a movie with him ever, and I was like, “It’s probably a good thing.”

3. I can’t live without my leggings. I prefer comfy over chic.

4. My first car was a red Alero. I was the first one to get my license and I packed seven girlfriends in the car. We went to 7-Eleven for Slurpees.

5. I like singing Céline Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” in the shower. I can never sing like her, but I can try every day.

6. My first job, I was a waitress. I quit all the time and they kept hiring me back. No idea why. I would sit down at people’s tables and have conversations.

7. I love chips and dip. I can’t get enough.

8. My favorite place in the world is at my grandparents’ on Lake Manuka in Michigan. It’s the one place where I feel free and relaxed.

9. I can do the Schuhplattler. It’s a German dance.

10. I wish I wrote “The House That Built Me” by Miranda Lambert. It completely describes the house I grew up in.

11. I stole so much from the One Tree Hill set. I took a dress Sophia [Bush] wore in the season 8 finale and I never gave it back.

12. If I wasn’t a singer or actress, I would be a sports broadcaster. Erin Andrews’ career would be my dream.

13. My most embarrassing moment happened at Bed, Bath & Beyond. I’ll never say it out loud, but let’s just say the ambulance was called and they saw something they should never have seen.

14. The Cutting Edge [1992] is my favorite movie because I was a figure skater and I love hockey.

15. My biggest pet peeve is when someone talks during a song that you like.

16. I don’t drive on expressways because I have really bad anxiety.

17. I collect wine. Caymus Special Selection is my favorite bottle.

18. I fangirled over meeting Sandra Bullock. She is beautiful inside and out.

19. A fan once sent me an iPod engraved with “Your Best Year Yet” when my “Why Ya Wanna” song premiered in 2012.

20. I recently binged Big Little Lies. I cannot wait for season 2. It’s gonna be even more amazing with Meryl Streep.

21. If I was stuck on a desert island for a month, I’d bring my best friend, enough wine to cover us and cheese.

22. In 50 years, I’d like to be in Nashville with my family and seeing my businesses explode and expand.

23. I really want to be best friends with the Kardashians. Preferably in this order: Khloé, Kourtney, Kim.

24. My mom told me when I was a kid, “Don’t ever let anyone take your light.” That’s always stuck with me.

25. Emily Giffin put my name in her new book [All We Ever Wanted]. I’ve been a stalker fan of hers from the very beginning.

