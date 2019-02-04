Jana Kramer Apologizes to Mike Caussin: I’m Sarcastic to Cope With ‘Pain’

Owning up to her shortcomings. Jana Kramer posted an apology to her husband, Mike Caussin, after she admittedly used hurtful sarcasm on the Monday, February 4, episode of the “Whine Down With Jana Kramer” podcast.

“Open apology to my husband: I’m a very sarcastic person and I joke a lot which when people don’t know me it might be taken the wrong way,” she wrote via Instagram on Monday. “But sometimes there is something under a joke and it can hurt someone else. And that’s what happened on this weeks [sic] podcast and I’m sorry.”

Kramer, 35, explained that being sarcastic is a way of “coping with pain and triggers.” She added: “But that’s not the healthiest especially when it can hurt someone I care about.”

The “I Got the Boy” singer went on to gush about the former NFL star, 31, with whom she shares daughter Jolie Rae, 3, and son Jace Joseph, 2 months. “Truth is, the past year Mike has shown up in every way I could have hoped for,” she raved. “He’s an incredible father, and has been working his ass off for our family, me, and most importantly himself so I’m sorry mike and I love you and so thankful for you and our family and all your hard work!”

Kramer and Caussin tied the knot in May 2015 and Us Weekly broke the news in 2016 that the athlete cheated on the country artist with multiple women when their daughter was 7 months old. The pair briefly split following the scandal, but Caussin checked into a Mississippi rehabilitation facility to treat a sex addiction. The One Tree Hill alum decided to give their relationship another shot for the sake of their eldest child.

“I stayed in the beginning for Jolie so that I could say to my daughter, ‘I tried everything to keep this family together.’ Now, I’m not sacrificing my happiness. If I was still miserable, I would not still be in a relationship with my husband. But we’ve continued to grow,” the “Dammit” songstress said on her podcast in June 2018. “But if it was just for my daughter… If I didn’t do that then we would have been divorced and I never wouldn’t have tried and I wouldn’t have been able to see the silver lining.”

