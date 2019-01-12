Learning from the past. Mike Caussin’s marriage to Jana Kramer has never been better just more than two years after he was unfaithful to her.

The couple have worked on their relationship through therapy and vulnerable conversations on their “Whine Down” podcast. “Being the perpetrator, it’s hard because there’s a lot of shame behind things that I’ve done and topics that we talk about,” the former NFL player, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “But by doing that, we’ve gotten more comfortable in dealing with them head-on, which has been great for our relationship. There’s not many elephants in the room for us anymore because we address them.”

At first, Caussin was hesitant to fall on his sword and reflect on the infidelity scandal to thousands of listeners. However, the podcast has helped him be vulnerable and grow in his relationship with Kramer, 35. “With us going through everything that we’ve gone through in the last couple of years, it was so painful to think about and to live with, that I never thought I would have the strength and the courage to own it as much as I have,” Caussin admitted to Us. “I have for so long — and Jana can attest to this — I just wanted to sweep it under the rug and not talk about it and not bring attention to it and everything like that.”

Added the “I Got the Boy” singer: “It takes a very strong person to sit there and kind of take shots fired at you. … He’s a strong person that believes in himself enough to show change and show growth.”

Us exclusively revealed in September 2016 that the athlete cheated on the One Tree Hill alum with multiple women while their daughter, Jolie, was 7 months old. The duo, who have since repaired their marriage and welcomed son Jace in November 2018, try to prioritize their relationship amid busy schedules and parenting obligations, but it isn’t always easy.

“It’s hard and it’s harder for Jana because she’s such a super mom that it’s hard for her to separate herself from leaving our nanny, who we trust and love, but it’s harder for Jana to leave the kids with someone else other than us,” Caussin noted. “So that’s the biggest obstacle is being away for ourselves and enjoy[ing] that time.”

The duo’s iHeartRadio podcast is nominated for Best Entertainment and TV Podcast at the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards in Los Angeles on Friday, January 18.

