Jana Kramer didn’t hold back about her feelings towards “other women” when she interviewed Tiger Woods‘ former mistress Rachel Uchitel on her “Whine Down” podcast.

Kramer, who has been open about her husband Mike Caussin‘s infidelities and sex addiction, spoke to Uchitel in the Sunday, January 17, episode of the podcast.

“Here’s the scoop. This is gonna suck for Jana and I,” Caussin, 33, admitted at the start of the episode. “It’s going to be triggering. It’s gonna be uncomfortable, but y’all love that.”

Kramer admitted that she’d confronted one of the women who the former footballer had cheated on her with while she was pregnant with their daughter, Jolie, now 4.

“One that I talked to was, like, so sorry and then the one other girl I talked to … she didn’t seem apologetic and it really, really, really upset me,” the “Beautiful Lies” singer admitted. “I don’t even remember her saying sorry.”

Before Uchitel, who was involved in the golf champ’s 2009 sex scandal, joined the podcast, Kramer, 37, admitted, “I hate her, honestly. That’s a really mean thing to say. I don’t know her. She’s the face of someone else I hate. And that’s where I feel bad. Because I don’t know her story.”

But once they started the interview, Kramer apologized to the 45-year-old. “I feel really bad, my direct quote was ‘I hate her’ but I don’t hate you,” the One Tree Hill alum said. “I hate his affair girls. But I label everyone that cheated on someone ‘that girl.’ I think I just have so much hate for his affair girls.”

“It’s rude to say that I hate someone that I don’t even know,” Kramer continued. “And that’s really rude. I want to apologize because I should never have said … I don’t know you.”

“You have a story and everyone has their story, so I apologize for just straight up being like, ‘No, I hate her. She cheated, she’s who cheated probably with my husband,'” the mom of two added. “So I really am so sorry for just not getting to know your story before I passed judgment. Because I’m sure you’ve gotten that judgment from a lot of people.”

Uchitel, who is sharing her story in the new HBO documentary Tiger, said that she’s gone “through life with people hating me like I did something personally to them.”

While she understood Kramer’s feelings, telling her, “I get it because your husband did something,” she admitted that it made her “feel horrible.”

“You have to realize I didn’t do it to you,” Uchitel added. “And I’ve had to feel hatred like your hatred for me for 10 years. And I didn’t do that to you. I did it to someone else and I feel horrible but I didn’t do it to you and I hope you realize that. And I’m sorry.”

After she said she hoped that Caussin “doesn’t make mistakes like that again” and wished the couple well, Kramer told Uchitel that she appreciated her comments.

“I think it’s a huge lesson for women who have been cheated on or vice versa to know that just because someone else did doesn’t mean they’re a bad person,” Kramer said. “I can’t imagine living those years with so many people just hating on you and not getting to know you.”

Tiger, which premiered on HBO on January 10, concludes on Sunday, January 17 at 9 p.m. ET.