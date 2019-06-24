Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin Slept in Different Beds After ‘Blowup’ Argument

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin’s move to a new home in Nashville has gotten off to a rocky start: The spouses started sleeping in separate beds following a “blowup” fight they had just after moving in to their current residence.

“It was rough,” Caussin, 32, says in the Monday, June 24, episode of Kramer’s “Whine Down” podcast. “To be our second night in the house together and have a blowup like we did, I mean, it’s been a long time since it got like that, you know? And that was really hard.”

Luckily, cooler heads soon prevailed. “Both of us were heartbroken this morning over it,” the former NFL player added on the podcast. “And I do wanna say, I commend you and appreciate you and your ability to meet me in a good place when I got home today.”

“I agree,” Kramer, 35, chimed in. “It was just so sad, but Nashville just holds a lot of energy, so we’re trying to bring a new energy. It’s just very hard because, like my therapist said, it’s very … You know, grieving isn’t a straight line. It’s kind of like a corkscrew. And you kind of go in and out of the corkscrew. And it’s hard, especially coming back to the place of the explosion.”

The couple — who share daughter Jolie, 3, and son Jace, 6 months — made headlines in 2016 after Caussin cheated on the One Tree Hill alum with multiple women following their May 2015 wedding. They later reconciled and renewed their vows in December 2017, though Kramer revealed this March that her husband had a “massive” sex addiction relapse one year prior.

The following month, Caussin exclusively told Us Weekly how he has kept himself on track in the months since the relapse. “It’s been a combination of meditation, 12-Step meetings, therapy,” he said. “I have a weekly men’s group that I go to [in which] we all kind of keep each other in check. Just trying to be as honest as I can with Jana and with the people in my support system. … Those are just things that I do that keep me in my right mind and keep me sober and keep me healthy.”

