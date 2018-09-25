Jana Kramer: My Husband and I Are ‘Love Addicts’

Addicted to love! Jana Kramer says she and her husband, Mike Caussin, fell for each other fast — maybe even too fast.

The 34-year-old delved into her rocky marriage with the 31-year-old NFL alum on the podcast “Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad.”

“I’m a total love addict,” Kramer said in the September 21 episode of the podcast. “Like, I need to go to meetings. We were both love addicts attracting each other … We were both unhealthy, which is why we moved so fast.

That said, the former One Tree Hill star revealed she moves fast in every relationship. “If you don’t tell me you love me within two weeks, if I didn’t make you fall in love with me in a couple weeks, I was out,” she said. “My challenge was always to get the guy to do that … It’s bad. Like, love addiction is a real thing. It’s real bad.”

Kramer also discussed her husband’s infidelity. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in 2016 that the former Washington Redskins tight end had cheated on her with multiple women shortly after the birth of their daughter, Jolie.

“You know, obviously my husband had multiple affairs, so then we broke up, and then now we’re working things out,” Kramer said. “The easiest thing to do would have been to divorce him, but … I wanted to be able to tell my daughter I tried everything in my power to fight through it. Because It’s so easy in this day and age to leave. So easy.”

The country singer admitted that she and Caussin are “obviously” in therapy and that marriage can be “the hardest work ever,” but the pros outweigh the cons.

“I think it’s worth it,” she added. “I really do. I love having that best friend with me through life. I love doing life with him.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!