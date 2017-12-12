Jane Fonda celebrated her 80th birthday (12 days early!) with a fundraiser event in Atlanta, Georgia, on December 9. The bash raised $1.3 for her foundation the Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power & Potential, which focuses on teen pregnancy prevention and sex education.

Though there were more than 228 guests in attendance including James Taylor and Carole King, who performed “So Far Away” and “You’ve Got a Friend,” Fonda slipped away to chat with Us Weekly about her advice for younger women.

“They need to know how to say ‘no’ and be listened to,” the two-time Oscar winner and women’s rights activist told Us.

The Grace and Frankie actress recently said she regrets not speaking up earlier about Harvey Weinstein. The film mogul has been accused of sexual assault and harassment by multiple women, but has denied all allegations. “I found out about Harvey about a year ago and I’m ashamed that I didn’t say anything right then,” she revealed to CNNMoney in October. “Because I guess it had’t happened to me and so I didn’t feel it was my place.

Fonda, who told Us as she enters her eighties she will continue to “fight” for what she believes in, also reflected on her greatest career highlight to date: when her father, Henry Fonda, took home an Academy Award for 1981’s On Golden Pond, a movie that she had produced.

“He died five months later,” said Fonda, who presented him with the statue. “So the fact that he won an Oscar then was so important.”

