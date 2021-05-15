What a gem! With her new jewelry collection out, Jane Seymour decided to open up exclusively to Us Weekly with 25 things you might not know about her — including her claim to fame, greatest passions and favorite hobbies. Read on to learn more about the legendary actress.

1. I was born with flat feet and a speech impediment. I went on to dance with the Kirov Ballet and become an actress who specialized in playing Americans who roll their R’s.

2. My real name is Joyce Penelope Wilhelmina Frankenberg.

3. I worked as an auxiliary nurse in a hospital at the age of 6. By 10, I was watching surgeries.

4. As a child, I loved ant farms, beehives and tadpoles.

5. Most people don’t know that I am a successful furniture designer. My line with Michael Amini is one of the top selling brands in the Middle East.

6. I was useless [in] P.E. I could only climb a rope.

7. I loved science so much that I had my own microscope at 7 years old.

8. My first boyfriend and I bonded over stamp collecting.

9. I hated prawns growing up but loved to catch them. Now they’re my favorite.

10. I went to Hungary by myself at age 12 to stay with another family. I was offered a place in the Hungarian National Ballet, but it was still a communist country at the time and my parents said no.

11. I designed the Open Hearts necklace and conceptualized its message [for my partnership] with JTV. It’s truly been one of the most satisfying and meaningful ventures I have ever done

12. I love scuba diving and snorkeling through coral reefs.

13. I hate people who drive too fast. [I’m] definitely a backseat driver.

14. I fly-fish enthusiastically — but not very well.

15. In a celebrity golf tournament, I once hit an impossible sand shot which happened to go in the hole. It’s my claim to fame.

16. I’m always terrified on the first day of filming, but only until the first shot is done.

17. When I was young I craved pickles, not chocolate.

18. Art has always been a passion. [I] love painting, sculpting and designing.

19. I’d like to try to make the world a better place with [my nonprofit] Open Hearts Foundation and volunteer program. I hope to see more peace, equality and compassion in my lifetime.

20. I lost my first film role because my eyes were two colors. My agent responded by saying, “One day you will be famous for having different colored eyes.”

21. I started my own company at age 15 by embroidering sheer blouses with blue tits and great tits, which are common birds to England.

22. I used to make my own clothes and wore vintage long before it was cool.

23. I speak French, Dutch and random phrases of Spanish, German, Italian and Hungarian. I understand better than I speak, so watch out in elevators.

24. I love comedy because I am actually pretty goofy.

25. I was not popular in school; I was a loner.

Seymour’s new jewelry collection is available on jtv.com