Everything happens for a reason. Jane Seymour and her boyfriend, David Green, met “40 years ago,” but didn’t get together until much later in life. Now, the Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman alum admits she feels lucky to have connected with her longtime beau, even though it took them several decades.

“I just think it’s pretty remarkable, actually, because most women my age do not find someone else,” Seymour, 67, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Movies for Grownups Awards in Beverly Hills on Monday, February 4. “If they do, they usually find a very much younger man, and it’s an uneven relationship.”

She gushed: “I think it’s really wonderful I found a contemporary, someone I knew 40 years ago. We both had lives, and now we found one another, and we have another chance.”

As for if they plan on tying the knot in the future? Probably not. “I’m just enjoying life and not tying knots,” she quipped. “I don’t think knots work for me. No. I’m keeping my heart open.”

Seymour filed for legal separation from her fourth husband, James Keach, in October 2013 after more than two decades of marriage. She started dating the British film director, 70, the following year. “[We] fell for each other over lunch one day after we had been, shall we say, released from our marriages,” the Buttons actress told the Daily Mail in February 2018. “We made a mutual move on each other.”

The Smallville alum was also married to Michael Attenborough from 1971 to 1973, Geoffrey Planer from 1977 to 1978 and David Flynn from 1981 to 1992. She shares two children with Keach: twins John and Kristopher, 23, and also has daughter Katherine, 37, and son Sean, 33, with Flynn.

Green, meanwhile, shares three children with his ex Jane Emerson: daughter Jessica, 36, and sons Samuel, 33, and Jacob, 30.

With reporting by Amanda Champagne

