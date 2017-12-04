Jane Seymour said in a new interview with Megyn Kelly that she was sexually harassed in her early 20s by an unnamed film producer.

“I was told to go to his house because he was having a big screening of a movie with lots of people, and before the people came, he was going to show me this little test,” the two-time Golden Globe winner, 66, said during an appearance on Megyn Kelly Today on Monday, December 4. “You have to understand, this guy was the single most powerful man in Hollywood at the time — I mean the most!”

Seymour said the producer (whom she did not name “out of respect” as he died more than a decade ago) told her, “You’re amazing. You’re fantastic. I’m so excited. I’ve told everyone that you’re the perfect person for our movie — the director and everybody. Now it’s your turn. You know what you have to do.”

The English actress initially thought the producer was encouraging her to nail her audition, but then he put his hand on her thigh and pressed on it. She denied his advance and he backed down, but she still felt threatened. She said he told her, “If you ever tell anyone that you were ever here, let alone what happened, you will never work again anywhere, anywhere in the world.”

Soon after, Seymour decided to step away from Hollywood. “I went back to England, and I quit acting for a year,” she told Kelly. “I gave up. I wasn’t going back to America. I wasn’t going back to Hollywood.”

The Live and Let Die actress eventually returned, though, and found herself face-to-face with the same producer not long after. He didn’t remember her from their previous encounter. She said he tried the same approach once again, but she brought her agent along the second time to prevent a possible reoccurrence.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!