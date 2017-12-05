Speaking out. Jane Seymour spoke to Us Weekly exclusively in New York City on Monday, December 4, about why it was important to tell her story about sexual harassment in Hollywood.

“My book just came out — The Road Ahead — and that’s what I was talking about, about dealing with challenge and crises in life and how you turn it around to be helpful and help other people,” Seymour told Us at Bloomberg Celebrates Icons And Innovators Who Changed Global Business In 2017.

She continued, “I felt this was a subject that obviously I knew. I told close friends and family around me about it but I’d never been public about it. I felt that now was the right time, you know? It was something that was an accepted secret that went on and on and on — even back in the day with me. I felt that it was important to tell the story.”

As previously reported, the two-time Golden Globe winner, 61, opened up about allegedly being sexually harassed in her early twenties by an unnamed film producer during an appearance on Megyn Kelly Today on Monday.

“The victims are not just women. Men as well,” Seymour told Us about sexual harassment victims. “It’s all about power, and I think when people use their power that way and threaten your livelihood, threaten your career, that’s not right.”

“I told my story because it was mine to tell, in the context of what I was doing — talking about moving forward in life and starting again — I felt it made sense,” Seymour added. “I’m sure there are a lot of other stories that are incredibly important that should probably come out. Hopefully this will make people think twice in terms of behavior. That’s all I care about.”

Reporting by Hilary Sheinbaum

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!