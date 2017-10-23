Went to the park for a stroll with Klee and came back with a fiancé. I get to marry my best friend and I’m over the moon. I love you @c_long A post shared by Janel Parrish (@janelparrish) on Oct 23, 2017 at 8:25am PDT

This liar’s in love. Janel Parrish just announced her engagement to boyfriend of one year, Chris Long.

The Pretty Little Liars actress, 28, took to Instagram on Monday, October 23, to reveal the exciting news to fans with a cute photo of the couple kissing. She wrote, “Went to the park for a stroll with Klee and came back with a fiancé. I get to marry my best friend and I’m over the moon. I love you @c_long”

Long posted the same photo, which also highlights her gorgeous engagement ring, on his account, writing, “Locked it up 🎯”

The proposal took place in Toronto, Canada, where Parrish is currently starring in a local Grease musical as Sandy.

Year one down. The happiest. Can't wait for what's to come @janelparrish A post shared by C. Long (@c_long) on Sep 3, 2017 at 6:24pm PDT

In early September, the pair celebrated their one-year anniversary and her beau posted a slideshow of photos, captioning them, “Year one down. The happiest. Can’t wait for what’s to come @janelparrish”

ONE YEAR down of lovin' my best friend. 💫❤️💕🎉💋 @c_long A post shared by Janel Parrish (@janelparrish) on Sep 3, 2017 at 7:48am PDT

She shared a PDA pic that same day and wrote, “ONE YEAR down of lovin’ my best friend. 💫❤️💕🎉💋 @c_long”

Meanwhile, the former Dancing With the Stars contestant’s good pal and Bratz: The Movie costar Skylar Shaye, 31, offered her congratulations on Instagram: “My best friend is engaged!! Congrats @janelparrish & @c_long. I’m so excited!”

The couple share a dog named Kleo.

