Police are investigating after a body was discovered at New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins’ home in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, ESPN reports.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office told the network that the body was identified as 25-year-old Roosevelt Rene, a friend of the Jenkins family, who was living at their home.

“The manner of death will be determined by the Bergen County Medical Examiner’s Office after a post-mortem exam,” the prosecutor’s office told ESPN. Police sources told the network that the case is being treated as a homicide investigation.

ESPN adds that Jenkins, 29, is aware of the investigation, but was not home when the body was discovered. He is currently residing in Florida, where the Giants’ three-day mandatory minicamp completed two weeks ago. The Giants, meanwhile, told ESPN that they “are aware and monitoring the situation.”

Jenkins was drafted by the St. Louis Rams in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He signed a five-year contract with the New York Giants in March 2016. After suffering an ankle injury during the 2017 season, he was forced to have surgery and be placed on the injured reserve list.

According to ESPN, he was charged with marijuana possession twice in 2011. The football pro was also arrested in 2009 after a bar fight in Gainesville, Florida.

