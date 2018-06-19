Jared Haibon Gushes Over ‘Future Ashley H’ After Engagement

She’ll always be Ashley I. in our hearts! Jared Haibon gushed over his new fiancée, Ashley Iaconetti, on social media and even teased her future name change!

“She’s Ashley I in this picture. But to me she’s the future Ashley H,” Haibon, 29, tweeted alongside a photo of Iaconetti, who was was known to fans as “Ashley I.” during her four appearances on the franchise, starting with season 19 of The Bachelor.

She's Ashley I in this picture. But to me she's the future Ashley H. pic.twitter.com/BaJ60DjO7W — Jared Haibon (@haibon_jared) June 19, 2018

The couple, who first met during season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2015, got engaged on the beach in Mexico on Sunday, June 17, while filming an appearance on season 5 of the summer spinoff. While Iaconetti, 30, made it clear that she had feelings for Haibon from the moment they met, it took him much longer to discover his feelings for her. The pair stayed friends, and shocked Bachelor fans in May when they confirmed that they had been in a relationship since March.

“Love works in mysterious ways 💍,” Haibon captioned a photo from the proposal.

Iaconetti also shared a picture from their Mexican getaway. “This was taken the night before we became fiancés! 💍💋,” she wrote alongside an Instagram selfie with her man.

After news of the proposal broke on Monday, June 18, the “Almost Famous” podcast host also joked on Twitter that she “didn’t even tell [her] grandma yet.”

As for her future with Haibon, Iaconetti told Us earlier this month that the couple “don’t have a timeline.”

“I just keep saying that the timeline I have given him is that, like, I need to be 33 when we start trying to have kids,” she explained. “So it’s gotta happen before then.”

Bachelor in Paradise is expected to return to ABC later this summer.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!