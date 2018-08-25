Come and knock on their door! Jared Haibon opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about living with his fiancée Ashley Iaconetti — and her sister, Lauren.

“I just moved into Ashley’s a month ago, and it’s going really well. It’s a very seamless transition, so it’s Ashley, myself and then her sister Lauren lives with us as well. It’s kind of like Three’s Company, it’s fun,” Haibon, 26, told Us at Clayton and Ellen Kershaw’s 6th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

He added: “It doesn’t feel awkward at all, it feels like I belong there. It’s always felt like I belonged there, it just took me a little while to get there.”

Ashley, 30, also weighed in. “It’s so fun,” she explained. “He truly acts as if my sister and he are like brother and sister. It’s so cute.”

Fans may remember Lauren from season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise when she joined Ashley on the quest for love. Not long after the sibling duo arrived in Mexico, however, Lauren went home to reunite with an ex.

While Lauren’s current relationship status is unclear, Ashley, who met Haibon during that season of Paradise, got engaged to the Rhode Island native earlier this year. The two shocked fans by reconciling three days after their relationship ended on their first seasons of BIP. Haibon teased the proposal, which is set to air on season 5 of BIP, to Us on Thursday.

“In the moment, well, I kept putting it off. I was very comfortable in the moment talking to her and articulating my feelings, because it’s just things that I say to her all the time. I think I was postponing the idea of actually grabbing the ring. That was the only part I felt nervous about,” he explained. “It’s that one moment for everybody, right? Everybody just dreams about getting engaged, where they would do it, and how they would do it. Here I am standing, talking, and in, like, a minute I know I’m going to be pulling out the ring and getting down on one knee. I’m like, ‘No, I don’t want that to happen yet. It’s my one moment. I need to enjoy this as long as I possibly can.”

