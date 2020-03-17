After spending nearly two weeks in a desert, Jared Leto was shocked to find out about the coronavirus pandemic and the effects it has had on the world.

“Wow. 12 days ago I began a silent meditation in the desert. We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication etc. We had no idea what was happening outside the facility,” the actor, 48, tweeted on Tuesday, March 17. “Walked out yesterday into a very different world. One that’s been changed forever. Mind blowing – to say the least.”

Leto wrote that he has been “getting messages from friends and family all around the globe” to catch up on the news and “what’s going on” with the outbreak.

“Hope you and yours are ok. Sending positive energy to all,” he tweeted. “Stay inside. Stay safe.”

The Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman also shared his message on Instagram, where some fans joked about his absence in an attempt to make light of a scary situation.

“Just imagine you leave the world for 12 days to come back and not have toilet paper,” one Instagram user quipped in the comments section. Another wrote, “Damn jared you got timing.”

COVID-19 was first identified in Wuhan, Hubei, China, in December 2019. Earlier this month, the World Health Organization characterized it as a pandemic, and President Donald Trump declared a national emergency. Cases have been reported in more than 160 countries, with major outbreaks in China, Europe, the United States, Iran and South Korea. More than 7,100 people have died from the disease worldwide.

Numerous territories across the globe have enforced travel restrictions, quarantines and curfews in an effort to prevent COVID-19 from spreading further. Additionally, many schools and universities have closed while events, concerts and festivals have been postponed or canceled.

Trump, 73, advised people not to gather in groups of more than 10 people during a press conference on Monday, March 16, as the number of cases in the U.S. passed 4,400, with at least 87 fatalities.