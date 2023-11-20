Jared Leto is unbothered by those Scott Disick look-alike comparisons — and actually kind of wishes they were related.

“That would be nice. Because then I would have a rich relative,” Leto, 51, shared while appearing on SiriusXM’s TikTok Radio on Friday, November 17. “Because he’s very wealthy, right? Yeah, that would be nice.”

Radio host Davis Burleson noted that TikTok users have said Leto and Disick, 40, look “identical.” Leto then thanked the host for bringing up the comparison.

“Lucky me,” the Thirty Seconds to Mars singer added. “It’s hard when you look at yourself. But they do say that people who look alike actually share a lot of DNA, sometimes. You know, if there’s someone like, ‘Oh, my God, you look exactly like this guy,’ you actually might be related somehow.”

One viral video referred to Leto and Disick as celebrities “written in the same font.” Another TikTok user reacted to a video of Leto, breaking down how much he and Disick look alike.

“OK, so, that’s not Scott Disick, that’s Jared Leto,” the internet user said in a video from February. “But I can’t confirm if that’s not Jared Leto method-acting as Scott Disick on TikTok.”

While fans have never seen Leto and Disick in the same room together, the actor has been photographed with various members of the Kardashian-Jenner family at different events — mainly fashion shows — over the years.

Leto was spotted sitting next to Kim Kardashian at the Louis Vuitton menswear show during Paris Fashion Week in June. Photographers at the event snapped photos of the duo chatting in the front row.

Kardashian, along with sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, were also photographed with Leto at the Met Gala in May.

Leto’s connection with the Kardashian-Jenner family goes even further back. In 2015, he was seated next to Kris Jenner at the Lanvin show during Paris Fashion Week.

While Leto hasn’t said much about his friendship with the famous family, the musician did reveal who he would pick as a spouse — Kardashian or Kanye West — during a 2014 interview.

“There’s a basis of a relationship, and we always have an interesting conversation,” Leto told MTV at the time, explaining why he’d choose West, 46. “And being able to talk to your spouse I could imagine as being a really important thing to do. You have to have an eternal conversation, if you’re going to be in a relationship. You have to be with someone you can talk to about anything, forever.”