Supernatural star Jared Padalecki recalled going through a “really low moment” in 2015 while candidly discussing his mental health journey.

“I was letting my thoughts take over and going to places of dramatic suicidal ideation. I called my wife and she said, ‘Get home,’” Padalecki, 41, shared in a clip from the “I’ve Never Said This Before” podcast, set to be released on Tuesday, June 25. “And so, I got home, went to a clinic for a couple weeks and looked into it and haven’t been suicidal since — not for a moment.”

The actor has been “proudly open” about his mental health struggles in recent years, but Padalecki’s interview with podcast host Tommy DiDario was the first time he’s offered details about past experiences. (Jared was interviewed alongside his wife, Genevieve Padalecki, with whom he shares three kids: Thomas Colton, 12, Austin “Shep” Shepherd, 10 and Odette Elliott, 7.)

In 2015, Jared issued an apology to fans after missing various public appearances. He cited “exhaustion” as the reason for his absences at the time. That same year, Jared officially launched his Always Keep Fighting (AKF) campaign, selling merchandise that raised money for mental health awareness.

“I needed a full reset,” Jared further explained during Tuesday’s podcast clip, which was obtained by People. “I had spent 15 years in this industry. You go to an audition or on a red carpet and they don’t want, ‘Jared, how are you doing today?’ ‘Oh, today was rough, I didn’t sleep.’ They want, ‘Oh, it’s great! Excited to be here!’ So, I had done that for so long, trying to focus on what’s best for the person who’s talking to me as opposed to just being honest.”

When offering an update on his mental health now, Jared admitted he has ups and downs.

“You’re a human, I’m a human. There are still highs and lows. And today’s a low,” he said, getting visibly emotional. “I’m fine, nothing to worry about, but I have a lot of sadness about Walker [being canceled], the family.”

Late last month, Jared announced via social media that Walker had been canceled at The CW following four seasons on the air. The former Gilmore Girls star said he’ll “be fine” in the long run because he’s been talking about his feelings.

“Please be open, please share, please find somebody whether it’s a friend or professional,” he told podcast listeners. “Speak the truth.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.