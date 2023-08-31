Jasmine Cephas Jones is breaking her silence after the death of her father, Ron Cephas Jones.

“Grief. This one is a battle,” she captioned an Instagram post on Wednesday, August 30, sharing a carousel of throwback photos from childhood and beyond. “I keep looking at my phone wanting to call you and wanting to hear your voice. You listened… you REALLY listened to me. You valued my opinion and you never judged me. We all know you were a great actor but my god you were a damn good father.”

Jasmine, 34, noted that the “best gift” she received from her dad was “a safe space to just be me” unapologetically. “You led me. Mentored me. Gut laughed with me. Cried with me. Sang with me. Celebrated me. Studied with me. Cared for me… and loved me,” she wrote.

Her tribute concluded: “There’s so much so say, but I don’t have many words. I just love you so much. I miss you beyond words. I still feel you here with me and I will carry you in my heart forever. -Your Bird. 🤍🕊️.”

Fans and fellow actors shared their condolences in the comments section. “So so so sorry for your loss ❤️,” Rachel Zegler wrote, while singer JoJo added, “❤️😢❤️❤️❤️❤️ I’m so sorry, J. This is the deepest pain. You WILL smile again.”

Nicolette Robinson, who is married to Jasmine’s former Hamilton costar Leslie Odom Jr., commented, “Love you. 💔❤️🙏🏽.” Hamilton composer Alex Lacamoire added, “Sending so much love to you and your family, Jasmine. Thinking of you and sending our sympathies 💔.”

Us Weekly confirmed on August 19 that Ron died at age 66. A statement from the This Is Us alum’s rep noted that his death was caused by “a long-standing pulmonary issue,” adding, “Throughout the course of his career, his warmth, beauty, generosity, kindness and heart were felt by anyone who had the good fortune of knowing him.”

The Emmy winner underwent a double lung transplant in 2020 to treat his chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, a condition he spoke openly about battling over the years.

A star of both stage and screen, Ron is perhaps best known for portraying William Hill — the biological father of Randall Pearson (Sterling K. Brown) — on This Is Us. Brown, 47, was one of the first This Is Us alums to speak out after Ron’s death.

“Life imitated art today, and one of the most wonderful people the world has ever seen is no longer with us,” he wrote via Instagram on August 19. “@cephasjaz has passed away, and the world is a little less bright.”

Brown honored his late costar with a photo of them in character as father and son. “Brother, you are loved. And you will be missed,” he added. “Keep them laughing in the next phase of existence, and I’ll see you when I get there. ❤️✌🏿✊🏿.”

Mandy Moore, who played Rebecca Pearson on the NBC drama, called working alongside Ron the “greatest gift” of her career. “He was pure magic as a human and an artist,” she captioned a social media tribute. “I will treasure all of the moments forever. … I am just so sad. My thoughts and love are with Jasmine and his family and friends. Love you, @cephasjaz.”