Jason Aldean and wife Brittany Aldean couldn’t keep their hands off each other while at the Happiest Place on Earth.

The couple were spotted packing on the PDA during a family trip to Disneyland on Wednesday, September 11. While strolling through the park, Jason, 47, placed his arms around Brittany’s waist. Brittany, 36, was all smiles as her husband pulled her close to his body.

At one point, the pair shared a passionate smooch while standing near the park’s fence. Brittany stood on her tiptoes to kiss Jason. A glass of wine and beer was settled next to them.

For the outing, Brittany rocked a lavender sporty dress, round sunglasses and white sneakers she paired with a printed mini backpack. Brittany had her hair down showing off her voluminous curls. Jason, for his part, kept it casual with a gray T-shirt, shorts, black sneakers, a baseball hat and aviators. He also sported an asymmetrical mini backpack.

Jason and Brittany enjoyed the Disney day with their two children: son Memphis, 6, and daughter Navy, 5. (The country singer is also the father of daughters Keeley, 21, and Kendyl, 17, whom he shares with ex-wife Jessica Ussery.)

Brittany and Jason were first linked in September 2012 while he was still married to Ussery. One year after his cheating scandal made headlines, Jason divorced Ussery. In March 2014, Us Weekly confirmed Jason and Brittany were officially dating, and the twosome made their red carpet debut at the CMT Awards three months later.

Since they made things official, Jason and Brittany have been by each other’s sides through thick and thin. They tied the knot in 2015 and welcomed their first child two years later. Jason and Brittany expanded their family with baby No. 2 in 2019.

Both Jason and Brittany are no stranger to scandalous moments. In 2022, Brittany got into a feud with Maren Morris and other country stars after the influencer posted a makeup tutorial with the caption, “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life🤎✌🏼.”

The following year, Jason received backlash after he dropped his controversial music video for “Try That in a Small Town.” While social media criticized Jason’s tune, both the singer and Brittany stood by the lyrics and messaging. The pair celebrated as the track became Jason’s first No. 1 hit.

“Well, yesterday was a monumental day for @jasonaldean ❤️,” Brittany wrote via Instagram in August 2023. “#1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart!! …A career first🙏🏼 That sure did backfire, didn’t it?? The best fans EVERRRR❣️❣️❣️❣️.”