Jason Aldean claimed his interactions with Maren Morris were few and far between before “The Bones” singer’s feud with his wife, Brittany Aldean.

“The stuff with her is so far off my radar at this point. I’ve never talked to her for more than probably 10 seconds. So, I don’t really have an opinion about her,” Jason, 46, told the Los Angeles Times in a profile published on Thursday, November 2. “The only thing I knew was that she was coming after my wife in the media.”

Morris and Brittany’s feud began in August 2022 after Brittany shared a social media post that some observers interpreted as anti-trans.

“I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase,” Brittany, 35, wrote at the time, sharing her views about the trans community seeking gender-affirming care.

Related: Breaking Down Maren Morris and Brittany Aldean’s Ongoing Social Media Feud Not backing down. Maren Morris didn’t hold back when she slammed Brittany Aldean (née Kerr) — the wife of country singer Jason Aldean — for her comments about transgender children. “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life🤎✌🏼,” the […]

Morris, a vocal LGBTQ+ ally, clapped back, writing, “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

Jason, for his part, shared public support for his wife as she continued to go back and forth with Morris, 33, on social media. While playing Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, Jason jokingly told the audience that Morris would be joining him on stage, which elicited boos from the crowd.

He further addressed the entire “weird” situation with “this chick” Morris in his Los Angeles Times profile.

“Obviously, [she] and I are on completely different ends of the spectrum as far as our beliefs. But I don’t know her at all, truly,” he continued. “Yet she claimed to know so much about me and my wife somehow.”

Morris has continued to make subtle digs at the Aldeans and their political beliefs, especially after Jason’s May song “Try That in a Small Town” sparked backlash and allegations of racism. He’s since defended the tune and its lyrics, telling CBS News earlier this week that he believes his “intentions” for the song were good.

Months after Jason’s single was released, Morris released new songs of her own in September. She teased her The Bridge EP with an Instagram post that included a quintessential model of a small town. A billboard in the image read, “Welcome to our Perfect Small Town From Sunrise to Sundown” — an apparent nod to Jason’s song.

Related: Jason Aldean's 'Try That in a Small Town' Is Far From His Only Scandal Jason Aldean has made headlines for his controversial behavior just as often as he’s released music. The country star first drew backlash when he admitted to cheating on his first wife, Jessica Ussery, in 2012 — with now-wife Brittany Aldean (née Kerr). Jason filed for divorce from Ussery, with whom he shares two daughters, seven […]

“I’m done filling a cup with a hole in the bottom,” Morris captioned the snap, referencing her single “The Tree.” She also included a photo of herself wearing a black dress, reminiscent of her 2016 Country Music Association Awards outfit. While Morris won New Artist of the Year that year, Jason spoke publicly at the time about not getting any nominations.

Morris has made it clear that she’s doing her own thing when it comes to her music — and has since invited everyone to come join her. When it was widely reported that she was leaving country music, the “My Church” singer slammed the “ridiculous” narrative.

“I felt like I don’t want to say goodbye, but I really cannot participate in the really toxic arms of this institution anymore,” she explained when appearing on The New York Times’ “Popcast” podcast last month. “I’m OK kind of just doing my own thing. Come with me if you please; everyone’s welcome.”