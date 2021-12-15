90 Day Fiancé alum Jason Hitch has died after suffering complications from COVID-19, according to his sister. He was 45.

The reality star’s sibling Shannon confirmed to Us Weekly on Wednesday, December 15, that Hitch died on Tuesday, December 14, while in the ICU of a hospital in Florida. She said that he was not vaccinated against the virus, and his family did not believe he had any preexisting conditions. She claimed that he died from complications of coronavirus and possibly other factors too.

“He was surrounded by family as he died,” Shannon told Us. “He will be missed by his family and many friends and fans whom he adored.”

Hitch starred on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé, which aired in 2014. He met Cássia Tavares via Facebook while she was in an online relationship with his friend. After she and his pal called it quits, she began dating Hitch. Despite their age difference (she was 23 at the time, while he was 38), Tavares moved to the United States and lived with Hitch and his father.

The former couple separated in 2017 and filed for divorce in January 2018 after he was charged with domestic battery. The charges were later dropped.

“I tried everything last year to save whatever we thought we had,” Hitch told Starcasm in January 2018. “We saw and hung out with the likes of Jim Brickman, Johnny Mathis, Christopher Cross, Bill Engvall, Michael Bolton and Steve-O. … [We] saw concerts like Foreigner, Green Day, Matchbox Twenty, Nickelback, Counting Crows and Daughtry.”

Hitch claimed at the time that he and Tavares, now 30, also traveled to try to rekindle their romance. “Around her birthday I took her to Melbourne, Florida, for an Army Couples retreat, but nothing worked,” he said. “She flipped a switch and that was it. There was nothing I could do.”

The Army veteran was not optimistic about his future with the Brazil native at the time, but they attempted to salvage their marriage once more. Their divorce case was dismissed in April 2018, but he filed again that September. They finalized the proceedings in October 2018.

Tavares revealed via Instagram in February that she had remarried. “We got married at the courthouse today!” she captioned her wedding photos. “Sadly, we couldn’t do a bigger ceremony because of COVID. Also, his mom hasn’t been feeling well for some days now, but she made an effort to be with us. Yet, today is a special day that we’ll cherish forever.”

She added: “I’m so lucky to have Giuseppe as my husband, a man raised with great values, kind, polite, respectful, that always makes me feel loved!”