The salad dressing scandal continues. Jason Sudeikis’ ex Keeley Hazell shared the same recipe excerpt as his ex-fiancee, Olivia Wilde, did just one day prior — only with her own annotations that seemingly threw shade at the Don’t Worry Darling director.

On Thursday, October 20, Hazell, 36, took to her Instagram Story to share the specific passage from Nora Ephron’s Heartburn that contains the dressing ingredients. “Vera said: ‘Why do you feel you have to turn everything into a story?’” the excerpt read, which was underlined in pencil.

“So I told her why: Because if I tell the story, I control the version,” the model’s post continued. “Because if I tell the story, I can make you laugh, and I would rather have you laugh at me than feel sorry for me. Because if I tell the story, it doesn’t hurt as much. Because if I tell the story, I can get on with it.” While those lines were underlined, Ephron’s salad dressing recipe can be found further down on the page.

Hazell’s uploads come just one day after Wilde, 38, shared Ephron’s instructions on how to make the condiment — which is now at the heart of drama surrounding Wilde and Sudeikis’ November 2021 split and her subsequent relationship with Harry Styles.

“Mix 2 tablespoons Grey Poupon mustard with 2 tablespoons good red wine vinegar,” the Booksmart director posted via her own Instagram Story on Wednesday, October 19, sharing the same excerpt of Ephron’s memoir. “Then, whisk constantly with a fork, slowly add 6 tablespoons olive oil, until the vinaigrette is thick and creamy; this makes a very strong vinaigrette that’s perfect for salad greens like arugula and watercress and endive.”

Two days earlier, on Tuesday, October 17, Wilde and the Ted Lasso star, 47, found themselves at the center of a scandal after their former nanny — who previously watched their children Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6 — claimed to the Daily Mail that Sudeikis became distraught after the O.C. alum allegedly made a salad for Styles, 28, that was drizzled with her “special” dressing.

“The night she left with her salad, Jason had chased after her, videotaping her in the house,” the caregiver purported. “She was saying: ‘I’m scared of you, Jason, I’m scared of you.’ And he said: ‘If you’re scared of me, why are you leaving your kids with me?’ So then, Jason went outside and lay under her car so she wouldn’t leave. She got in her car to back up, he lay under her car so she wouldn’t leave.”

Though the topic has since become fodder for hundreds of memes, both Wilde and Sudeikis slammed the nanny’s narrative in a statement to Us Weekly just hours later.

“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make up such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” the former couple said. “This is the unfortunate apex of a now, 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as our loved ones, close friends and colleagues. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”

In a September interview with Vanity Fair, Wilde spoke out against the claims that she left the Saturday Night Live alum for the “Little Freak” singer, calling the rumors “complete horses—t” and “completely inaccurate.”