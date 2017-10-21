Jason Wahler has made it clear that his former costar and ex-girlfriend Lauren Conrad did not play a role in his addiction and alcoholism.

The Hills star, 30, posted a collage on Instagram on Friday, October 20, that many speculated showed a timeline of his struggle with his addiction. The photos ranged from a pic with Conrad at an event, a picture of him sticking out his tongue, a shot of himself looking svelte and a photo from his 2013 wedding to Ashley Slack.

After fans spoke out about what they assumed to be a shot at Conrad, Wahler wrote a caption clarifying his original intent. “I can now see how some of you are viewing this photo…. I apologize if I offended anyone one. Lauren, had nothing to do with my alcoholism or addiction!!” he wrote. “However my addiction became very public during my time on The Hills, hence the reason for the photo in the top left. Again, I am sorry if I offended anyone, I just want to show RECOVERY is possible.”

Since a few people took offense to the last post maybe this is more appropriate… 🙂 @soberisexy @soberisexy @sobergirlsrule A post shared by Jason Wahler (@jasonwahler) on Oct 20, 2017 at 8:30am PDT

He later reposted a similar collage but replaced the photo that featured him and Conrad, as well as the one from his wedding, with two photos of him including a mugshot, captioning it, “Since a few people took offense to the last post maybe this is more appropriate… 🙂 @soberisexy @soberisexy @sobergirlsrule.”

In August, Conrad, 31, revealed on the The Hills’ 10th anniversary MTV special that she felt guilt about breaking up with Wahler at the height of his addiction: “I felt responsibility to take care of him, and I felt like when we broke up I was abandoning him because there were a lot of nights that I was getting 2 a.m. phone calls and I had to go pick him up passed out in the back of a club. So I was like, who is doing that now, I know he doesn’t have friends who are doing it. … I was like, ‘Oh, God, no one is taking care of him.’”

“Jason’s story has a happy ending,” the Celebrate author also said in the special. “He is sober now and married and very happy.”

As previously reported, Wahler and his wife welcomed a baby girl in August 2017. Ironically, the lovebirds discovered they were pregnant the same day that Conrad announced her pregnancy on Instagram. Conrad and her husband, William Tell, welcomed son Liam in July 2017.

“This is so funny — so we found out the morning of New Year’s Day [that I was pregnant],” Slack exclusively told Us Weekly in February. “Then I saw that Lauren was pregnant that same day, that she came out saying she was pregnant, and I was laughing, because I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh, that’s so funny that it just happened all at the same time.’”

