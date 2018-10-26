There for her. Teen Mom 2’s Javi Marroquin is looking out for costar Jenelle Evans following her claims of assault against husband David Eason despite their differences.

“I did listen to [the 911 call],” Marroquin, 25, said during the Wednesday, October 25 podcast episode of “Teen Mom Time.” “I hope she’s alright with whatever is going on with her. If she needs any help she has the resources to ask for help and is strong enough to ask for help, that’s a big part of it.”

The former Air Force tech added: “I don’t think I could help her myself, but if she wants to reach out to me, she’s more than welcome to. No matter what happened, I’m too old to have burnt bridges.”

Marroquin’s kind words come two weeks after Evans, 26, made a harrowing 911 call accusing 30-year-old Eason of attacking her at their home in North Carolina on October 13.

“My husband, he just assaulted me,” Evans told the dispatcher in chilling audio obtained by Radar Online. “He pinned me down on the ground in the yard, and I think I heard my f–king collarbone crack and I can’t move my arms.”

Evans later opened up about the situation in a YouTube video on Thursday, October 25, revealing that her relationship with her husband was not in jeopardy.

“I just want to let you guys know that I am completely fine,” the MTV personality said. “I know everyone’s concerned about me. I know everyone wants to know, ‘Is she OK?’ ‘How are the kids?’ Everything’s fine. I’ve been in so many domestic violence situations in the past that I would not put up with it now. So I don’t know why you guys would think that I would continue to say in this relationship if I was being abused.”

The pair — who share 21-month-old daughter Ensley — shared an intimate moment together on Wednesday, October 24, amid the allegations. (Evans is also mom to son Jace, 9, with Andrew Lewis and Kaiser, 4, with ex-husband Nathan Griffith.)

“We love good food. 🙌🏻😍,” Evans wrote alongside a series of selfies of the duo, with one showing Eason planting a kiss on her cheek. She added the hashtags: “#DinnerDate #BeardGoals #GetSilly.”

