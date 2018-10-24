Jenelle Evans returned to Instagram after accusing her husband, David Eason, of assault and it appears the couple are moving on from the incident.

“We love good food. 🙌🏻😍 #DinnerDate #BeardGoals #GetSilly,” the Teen Mom 2 star, 26, captioned a series of selfies of the pair on Wednesday, October 24, including one snap of Eason, 30, kissing her on the cheek on Instagram.

Less than two weeks ago, Evans called 911 on October 13 and told the operator that Eason “just assaulted” her at their North Carolina home.

“He pinned me down on the ground in the yard,” an emotional Evans said during the call. “I think I heard my f–king collarbone crack and I can’t move my arms.”

The MTV personality, who called the situation a “drunk and dramatic misunderstanding,” also told E! News that the couple were taking a step back from social media “to focus on ourselves and our family” following incident and deleted her Twitter account. Eason, however, continued to post on his accounts and Evans’ break only lasted until Tuesday, October 23.

“Hate us if you will but that’s your choice,” she captioned a selfie of the duo and their 21-month-old daughter Ensley on Tuesday. “#FamilyFirst #FamilyIsForever💞.”

The twosome also stepped out with Ensley, Evans’ 9-year-old son, Jace, and the star’s mom, Barbara Evans, at a pumpkin patch in North Carolina over the weekend. Eason posted pics from the outing on Sunday, October 21.

A source told Us that the reality star’s family and friends, who were “not surprised by this,” hoped Evans would leave Eason after the October 13 incident.

