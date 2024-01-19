Jay Cutler is all in with girlfriend Samantha Robertson.

“Sam ❤️ Jay,” Cutler, 40, shared via his Instagram Story on Friday, January 19, with the message written in the sand at the beach, tagging Robertson in the post.

Robertson, 33, revealed that she and Cutler were dating in September 2023 with a hard launch on her Instagram page.

“Vive la France 🇫🇷,” she captioned the slideshow which included several photos of her and Cutler as they attended a friend’s wedding overseas.

Related: Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's Ups and Downs Through the Years From a broken engagement to three beautiful children, Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s relationship has had its share of curveballs, culminating in their April 2020 split. The Uncommon James founder and the former NFL star began their whirlwind romance in 2010, meeting through mutual friend Giuliana Rancic. “Jay is a good Midwestern boy; he’s a […]

A few days later, Robertson shared another photo with Cutler from their trip to Montana.

“Sunsets in Montana never disappoint 🫶🏼,” she captioned her pic with Cutler as they posed in front of a sunset. Cutler took to the comments to share a sweet response, writing, “When are we going back?”

Robertson is the first person Cutler has publicly dated since his divorce from ex-wife Kristin Cavallari. The pair tied the knot in 2013 and share three children: Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8. The Laguna Beach alum announced in 2020 that she and Cutler decided to separate.

“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” Cavallari, now 37, captioned a photo of the exes. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

However, Cutler and Cavallari’s split turned tumultuous. While they agreed to share joint custody of their kids, Cavallari and Cutler struggled to finalize their divorce in a timely manner. The duo argued over finances and ownership of the reality star’s lifestyle brand, Uncommon James. In June 2022, the twosome settled their divorce and Cutler threw a party to celebrate the occasion.

Related: Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's Best Coparenting Quotes Perfect priorities! Despite splitting in April 2020, Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler put on a united front for their three kids. The former couple got married in June 2013 in Tennessee, one year after the Hills alum gave birth to son Camden. The Very Cavallari alums went on to welcome Jaxon and Saylor in 2014 […]

“I don’t recommend divorce for anybody. I’m just gonna go ahead and say that, but, um, it worked out,” he shared on an episode of his “Uncut With Jay Cutler” podcast at the time. “It worked out for Kristin. It worked out for me, so it is what it is.”

Cavallari also has moved on and has been candid about her romantic life since her breakup.

“I’m dating,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in her September 2023 cover story. “I’ve gone through phases of going on a million first dates, and I’ve gone through phases where I’m not dating at all. At the moment, it’s not my priority, but I’m open to it.”