Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s attorney, Alex Spiro, condemned Piers Morgan for his recent interview with Jaguar Wright after the R&B singer compared the couple to Sean “Diddy” Combs.

“There’s rumors and then there’s nonsense and this is one step further. This is a pointed and formal accusation of something. I felt they needed to be responded to,” Spiro said in a Wednesday, October 9, interview with TMZ. “I think somebody reported it was a cease and desist. It was quite bluntly an ultimatum which is, remove that false accusation that’s demonstrably false or a court’s going to order you to.”

Morgan, 59, spoke with Wright, 47, on his show Uncensored, where they discussed Diddy’s recent arrest. Wright alleged that Jay-Z, 54, and Beyoncé, 43, had more “victims” than Diddy. Morgan later revealed that the A-List couple’s legal team contacted him and the show stating that Wright’s claims “were totally false and have no basis in fact.” The journalist subsequently apologized to Jay-Z and Beyoncé on-air.

“Jaguar, unexpectedly, made several serious allegations about Jay-Z and Beyoncé during that interview. As I said in the moment, they were not present to respond or defend themselves, but now they have,” Morgan said. “We had lawyers contact us to say that those claims were totally false and have no basis in fact, and we’ve therefore complied with a legal request to cut them from the original interview.”

He continued: “Editing interviews is not something we do lightly at a show called Uncensored, but like the proverbial cries of fire in a crowded theater, there are legal limits on us, too. And we apologize to Jay-Z and Beyoncé.”

Spiro believes Morgan ultimately made the “wise choice and acted accordingly,” but continued to slam Morgan for taking advantage of the “random rumor mill” to gain views.

“By doing that they not only caused harm here but they are also droning out the voices of real victims,” he told the outlet on Wednesday, “And by doing that to get clicks, it didn’t just harm the Carters. What he did effectively was drone out the voices of actual victims in an ongoing case in an ongoing investigation and that was too much for me.”

While Jay-Z and Beyoncé, who have been longtime friends with Diddy, have not publicly spoken out about his charges, Spiro believes the pair’s actions speak louder.

“As to the Carters, I can tell you that when they put their foot down on something as they did here, they are sending a message,” he stated. “And if they can’t stand up and make sure right from wrong then who can? I have always believed that the truth will come out in courtrooms and I’m sure the truth will come out here.”

Diddy was arrested on September 16 in New York City. The following day, he was indicted following a string of sexual assault lawsuits and a federal investigation. The 14-page indictment accused the rapper of abusing, threatening and coercing women for years “to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct.”

Following his arrest, Diddy pleaded not guilty to the charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution. He was denied bail twice and remains in jail until his trial. On Tuesday, October 8, Us Weekly confirmed that Diddy filed a third appeal for pretrial release from prison.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).