Celebs were out and about this week, from Jay-Z, Meek Mill and Joe Budden partying together in NYC, to Renee Bargh and Glen Powell enjoying a date night in West Hollywood, to Danielle Macdonald hanging out in the HBO Luxury Lounge. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Jay Z, Meek Mill and Joe Budden caught up at the D’USSE Palooza party at Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom .

— Kylie Jenner showed off a pink Fashion Nova outfit on Instagram.

— Taraji P. Henson attended “A Toast to the Globes” to celebrate diversity in entertainment presented by WanderLuxxe and Force Fitness at HYDE Sunset with Angeleno Magazine.

— Renee Bargh and Glen Powell enjoyed dinner at Norah restaurant in West Hollywood.

— Usher hung out at sbe’s nightlife hotspot Doheny Room in West Hollywood.

— Kimberly Friedmutter and Siegfried Fischbacher (of Siegfried and Roy fame) discussed her forthcoming Subconscious Power in Las Vegas.

— Dean Cain chatted with A&E’s ToyMakerz star David Ankin about building a Camaro at the ToyMakerz shop in North Carolina.

— This Is Us’ Lonnie Chavis picked up an UPPAbaby stroller for his baby brother at the HBO Luxury Lounge presented by Obliphica Professional at the Four Seasons.

— Post Malone celebrated New Year’s Eve with a performance at Marquee in NYC following his show at Madison Square Garden.

— Amy Adams attended the 6th Annual Gold Meets Golden event sponsored by Coca-Cola and smartWater at The House on Sunset in West Hollywood.

— Cardi B celebrated the conclusion of her whirlwind Australian tour at Marquee Sydney on New Year’s Eve with friends.

— Chris Sullivan attended the opening of Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens Light Show in L.A.

— Robin Thicke attended the Marquis New Year’s Eve celebration powered by Holr Media Group and Konica Minolta at Marriott Marquis NYC.

— Naomi Watts, Jeffrey Wright and Adam Sandler rang in the new year at ritzy Dorado Beach Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Puerto Rico.

— Danielle Macdonald celebrated awards season with White Walker by Johnnie Walker at the HBO Luxury Lounge in Beverly Hills.

— Rolling Stone will take over The Goat Farm Art Center by Skylight for Rolling Stone Live: Atlanta featuring performances by Ludacris, Young Thug, Gunna and Lil Keed and more on Saturday, February 2.

— The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) hosted a Golden Globe Ambassador Luncheon celebrating 2019 Golden Globe Ambassador Isan Elba at The Beverly Hilton.

