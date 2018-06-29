Jazz Jennings Is ‘Doing Great’ After Gender Confirmation Surgery

Jazz Jennings is recovering after undergoing gender confirmation surgery. The TLC star – who was born male but identifies as female – shared a selfie from a hospital bed on Thursday, June 28.

“I’m doing great, thanks for all of the love and support,” the caption read.

Earlier this month, Jennings revealed that she would be having the operation soon. “I’m so looking forward to it. I’ve been looking forward to this my entire life,” the I Am Jazz star, 17, said on her YouTube page.

“The reason why I’m being so open and documenting my journey with this procedure is because I feel education is super important. If I put out this information for people to see, they won’t need to ask anymore questions. And also, it’s educational within the community as well,” she continued. “A lot of parents who have transgender kids are like, ‘What do I do? I don’t know much about this process.’ And seeing our show kind of helps them figure out what steps they could take to help their kids and what the journey might look like in the future.”

Jennings’ then confirmed that her surgery would be on Tuesday, June 26.

The South-Florida based teen opened up about the struggles she’s experienced over the years during season 2 of her show in 2016. “I am a girl. I’m also transgender, and I don’t know what I’m going to face in the future,” she said at the time. “I want people to understand, the hate is real.”

Season 4 of I Am Jazz premiered this year.

