Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Are ‘Serious’ About Each Other

Out in the open. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are taking their relationship to the next level, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Jeff and Lauren are together. They’re serious about each other,” the source tells Us. “This wasn’t a one-off fling. This is a relationship that’s been going on for months.”

According to the source, the twosome have “been together this past week” in Los Angeles. Jeff, 54, left L.A. to return to Seattle on Wednesday, January 9.

Hours after the Amazon CEO and his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Bezos, announced their split in joint statement on Wednesday, the National Enquirer revealed Jeff was having an affair with Sánchez, 49, for the past eight months. The former Extra host is married to Jeff’s pal and WME agent Patrick Whitesell.

Us can also confirm that Sánchez and Whitesell, 53, who share two children, have hired celebrity attorney Laura Wasser to mediate their divorce. (The helicopter pilot also shares 17-year-old son Nikko with ex Tony Gonzalez.)

An insider told Us on Thursday, January 10, that the talent agent was “totally blindsided” by the news of his wife’s affair.

“He had no idea how serious the affair was or how long it was going on for,” the insider said, noting that the pair were “trying to work things out” in their marriage after having issues.

Jeff and MacKenzie, meanwhile, share four children. According to multiple outlets, the duo did not have a prenuptial agreement, which means MacKenzie, 48, may be entitled to half of his estimated $144 billion net worth.

