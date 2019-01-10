Friends in high places. Patrick Whitesell, husband of Jeff Bezos’ mistress, Lauren Sánchez, represents a series of A-list actors.

Whitesell, 53, and Sánchez, 49, made headlines in January 2019 after the National Enquirer broke the news that she was having an affair with the Amazon CEO, a longtime friend of the WME agent. The duo, who wed in 2005, share two children together.

“Patrick was totally blindsided. He had no idea how serious the affair was or how long it was going on for,” an insider told Us Weekly. “Patrick had no idea she was having an affair with Jeff.”

The insider added that the duo were “having problems in their marriage for the last year,” but “were trying to work things out.”

Jeff, for his part, was still married to wife MacKenzie Bezos when he started seeing Sánchez. The twosome, who announced their divorce hours before the affair news broke, share four children.

Scroll through to to see A-listers Whitesell represents: