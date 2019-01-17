Ready to spend their lives together. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez feel “a sense of relief” now that their relationship is public, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“The circumstances of their relationship aren’t exactly ideal, but they’re two adults who are very much in love,” the source explains, noting that their affair has “been a dark cloud hanging over them.”

Bezos, 55, announced his divorce from now-estranged wife MacKenzie on January 9. Later that day, the National Enquirer revealed the Amazon CEO has been having an affair with Sánchez, who is married to WME agent Patrick Whitesell.

“Jeff can get any woman he wants,” the source tells Us. “But he feels he’s able to connect with Lauren on a deeper level.”

