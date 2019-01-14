Lauren Sánchez emerged in California on Monday, January 14, for the first time since news broke of her relationship with Jeff Bezos.

The 49-year-old, who founded the first female-owned aerial film and production company, appeared to be in good spirits at Santa Monica Airport.

Hours after the Amazon CEO announced his split from wife MacKenzie Bezos on Wednesday, January 9, the National Enquirer revealed the 55-year-old businessman was having an affair with Sánchez.

The former Extra host, who is married to Jeff’s pal Patrick Whitesell, and the billionaire have been seeing each other for the past eight months, as reported by the Enquirer.

While Sánchez has yet to publicly comment on her relationship status, Us Weekly previously confirmed that she and the WME agent have hired celebrity attorney Laura Wasser to mediate their divorce.

A source also tells Us that Sánchez’s personal security recently circulated a letter to photographers warning them to stay away from the L.A. property she lives in with her estranged husband and their kids. Sánchez is also the mother of 17-year-old son Nikko with ex Tony Gonzalez.

