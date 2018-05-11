This is why social media was invented. Jeffrey Dean Morgan reacted hilariously in real time when he discovered his wife, Hilarie Burton, kissed her One Tree Hill costar Sophia Bush.

The chaos began when a fan asked Burton, 35, on Twitter, “Which one should I watch first? @SophiaBush on Acts of Violence or your hubby on Rampage?”

“I mean, I’ve kissed both of them,” the actress responded on Thursday, May 10. “I see your dilemma! The struggle is real. Watch both!”

Morgan then jumped into the conversation. “Wait… what??!” he tweeted.

Wait… what??! — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) May 10, 2018

“Apparently I couldn’t win your hand, though,” Bush tweeted in response to Burton. “So I guess JD is the real winner.”

Another fan showed the 52-year-old Walking Dead star the evidence by posting a GIF of the onscreen smooch. “This is it??! This is what kept me up all night?! Tossing and turning?!” the actor wrote on Friday, May 11. “Pshhawww. My imagination was much better… I mean worse. WORSE.”

Bush, 35, wasn’t ready to let the joke die, though. “Hahhahaaa. Sorry man that’s it,” she tweeted. “But we did shoot the scene a billion times, so if you add up all those tiny smooches we basically made out.”

“Also, the rehearsals…..the extensive rehearsals in our trailer,” Burton teased. “For the art.”

“You’re telling me you couldn’t get that in ONE? Probably lots of rehearsing as well?” Morgan responded. “Gonna go see my donkey now. That’s not a euphemism. It’s a real donkey.”

The laughs continued when a fan dug up an old video of Burton saying Bush was the best kisser on the CW series. “Wound. Meet salt,” Morgan tweeted.

Bush added: “I guess we both win, pal,” accompanied by a winky face emoji.

Burton and Bush starred on One Tree Hill as Peyton Sawyer and Brooke Davis, respectively. Their characters shared a kiss in the season 2 episode “I Will Dare” when they were participating in a dare night.

The White Collar actress welcomed her second child, daughter George, with Morgan — who delivered the baby girl — in February. They are also parents of 8-year-old son Augustus.

